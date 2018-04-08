CF Industries (CF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

CF opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 8.67%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

