BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) received a $50.00 price target from investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

Shares of BHP opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,412.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,421,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 934.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 1,420.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

