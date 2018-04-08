BidaskClub Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Hold

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 209,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bidaskclub-downgrades-syros-pharmaceuticals-syrs-to-hold.html.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.