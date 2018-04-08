The Medicines (MDCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDCO. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 988,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,874. The Medicines has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,180.93, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,035.27% and a negative return on equity of 316.40%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Medicines in the third quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

