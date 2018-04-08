Facebook (FB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.78.

FB opened at $157.20 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock worth $1,148,179,674 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

