BidaskClub Lowers First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.91%. equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 124,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

