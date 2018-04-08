Building Materials (BMCH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Building Materials (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Building Materials from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Building Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut Building Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Building Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

BMCH stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,333.84, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Building Materials has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Building Materials (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $840.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.77 million. Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that Building Materials will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Building Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Building Materials by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Building Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Building Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Building Materials Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

