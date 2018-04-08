BidaskClub Upgrades Chuy’s (CHUY) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

CHUY opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.33. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 232,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chuy’s by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chuy’s by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Chuy’s by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4,673.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

