J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J. B. Hunt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. 1,413,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,795. J. B. Hunt has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12,065.26, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. J. B. Hunt’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that J. B. Hunt will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in J. B. Hunt by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. B. Hunt in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. B. Hunt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of J. B. Hunt by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

