BidaskClub Upgrades Photronics (PLAB) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

PLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 361,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,509. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $573.01, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $3,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,870 shares of company stock worth $4,698,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 119,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Photronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

