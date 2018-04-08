Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.17, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $377.72, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,406,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 991,322 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bidaskclub-upgrades-strongbridge-biopharma-sbbp-to-strong-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.