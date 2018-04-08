The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

YORW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of The York Water from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

YORW traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,864. The stock has a market cap of $407.03, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The York Water has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $39.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 683.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

