Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.61. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.11%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 31,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $210,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 32,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $197,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $114,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

