Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Stock Price

Media stories about Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Big 5 Sporting Goods earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4784776177922 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BGFV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 421,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,958. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $242.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,714. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $506,390. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

