BigUp (BIGUP) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 24th. BigUp has a total market cap of $261,034.00 and $123.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00133675 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017858 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011842 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

