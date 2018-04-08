Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $82.68 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.24 or 0.00174841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00683237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014281 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00173317 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 197,192,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,261,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Binance Coin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Binance platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange that plans to create a decentralized exchange for blockchain assets. BNB also gives users access to special features and will be used to power the upcoming decentralized exchange. “

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

