BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs – Vimizim and Kuvan – continue to do well, backed by strong underlying patient demand trends. BioMarin expects sustained growth in both the drugs. Brineura’s earlier-than-expected approval was also a huge boost for BioMarin. Its impressive rare-disease pipeline is also progressing well with approval for pegvaliase expected in 2018. However, BioMarin has suffered a few regulatory setbacks related to its pipeline candidates in the past. Further development setbacks can have a negative impact on the stock. Also, Naglazyme and Vimzin revenues vary on a quarterly basis primarily due to infrequent ordering patterns from some countries, mainly Brazil. The stock has also underperformed the industry so far this year.”

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

BMRN opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13,856.89, a PE ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,269 shares of company stock worth $7,301,002 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/biomarin-pharmaceutical-bmrn-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.