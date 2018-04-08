BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $51,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13,856.89, a P/E ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $1,270,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,269 shares of company stock worth $7,301,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

