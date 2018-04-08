Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Bionomics Limited is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops drug for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer. The companys product pipeline includes BNC210, a novel and proprietary negative allosteric modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials; BNC375, a small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cognitive impairment in alzheimers’s disease; BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that targets cancer stem cells and BNC105, a novel compound to disrupt the blood vessels. It operates primarily in Australia, France and the United States. Bionomics Limited is based in Thebarton, Australia. “

BNOEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 29,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

