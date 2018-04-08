BiosCrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BIOS)

BiosCrypto (CURRENCY:BIOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, BiosCrypto has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One BiosCrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiosCrypto has a market capitalization of $33,528.00 and $3.00 worth of BiosCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002418 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BiosCrypto

BIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2015. BiosCrypto’s total supply is 20,821,709 coins. BiosCrypto’s official website is bioscrypto.com. BiosCrypto’s official Twitter account is @vanyabios.

BiosCrypto Coin Trading

BiosCrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase BiosCrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiosCrypto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiosCrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

