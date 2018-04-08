BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioSpecifics Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0753826777415 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BSTC stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

