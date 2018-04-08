Biosyent (RX) Given Accumulate Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their accumulate rating on shares of Biosyent (CVE:RX) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

CVE RX opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. Biosyent has a 52-week low of C$7.42 and a 52-week high of C$11.00.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. Biosyent had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of C$5.90 million for the quarter.

About Biosyent

BioSyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company, through its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc, acquires or in-licenses and develops pharmaceutical products for sale in Canada and certain international markets. It has four business units: the Community and Women’s Health Unit, which commercializes pharmaceutical products focused on improving family and women’s health; the Hospital Business Unit, which sells pharmaceutical products to hospitals and hospital specialists; the International Pharmaceutical Unit, and the Legacy Business.

