BioTelemetry (BEAT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1,032.51, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,850,578.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 157,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

