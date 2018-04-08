BipCoin Price Tops $0.0414 (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BipCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BipCoin has a market cap of $67,375.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BipCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin (BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

