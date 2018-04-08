BitAlphaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (BAC)

BitAlphaCoin (CURRENCY:BAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, BitAlphaCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. BitAlphaCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BitAlphaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitAlphaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005070 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitAlphaCoin Coin Profile

BAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2015. BitAlphaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bitalphacoin. The official website for BitAlphaCoin is bitalphacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW Phase Duration: 150,000 blocks “

BitAlphaCoin Coin Trading

BitAlphaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase BitAlphaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitAlphaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitAlphaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

