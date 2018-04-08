BitBay Market Capitalization Tops $39.21 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, BitBay has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00191860 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,011,224,206 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

