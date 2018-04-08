Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $809.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,999,823 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

