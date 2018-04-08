Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $650.82 (CRYPTO:BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.10 billion and approximately $207.35 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $650.82 or 0.09296680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Quoine, EXX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00171036 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.01838870 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022965 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016521 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002832 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002158 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,062,338 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Bleutrade, Bitso, bitFlyer, GetBTC, Huobi, GDAX, xBTCe, Bittrex, Kucoin, itBit, Bitbank, RightBTC, CEX.IO, Lbank, Foxbit, Independent Reserve, Coinsquare, Bibox, Paribu, OKEx, BitMEX, BtcTrade.im, Zaif, YoBit, CoolCoin, WEX, CoinExchange, CoinsBank, BitGrail, EXX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Tidex, Bitstamp, Poloniex, Allcoin, Binance, Gate.io, Mr. Exchange, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, BTC Markets, BL3P, BTCC, Exmo, Coinroom, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, Bithumb, Luno, LakeBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Gemini, Cryptopia, BTCTurk, ACX, Gatecoin, CoinEgg, Upbit, BitBay, Fisco, Coinone, HitBTC, Kraken, Quoine, BX Thailand, Bitonic, Negocie Coins, Coinrail, Coinfloor, BTCBOX and Liqui. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

