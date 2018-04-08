Bitcoin Cash Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $660.83 or 0.09343330 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, xBTCe, Coinfloor and Foxbit. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.28 billion and approximately $201.05 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,076.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027389 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00171113 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01801990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016230 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002822 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002137 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,062,875 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMEX, ACX, GDAX, Huobi, bitFlyer, Bitbank, BitGrail, Coinnest, Livecoin, GetBTC, itBit, xBTCe, YoBit, Kraken, Paribu, BTCTurk, Bithumb, Exmo, Coinrail, Bleutrade, Negocie Coins, Zaif, BL3P, Poloniex, BitBay, BtcTrade.im, Coinone, Gemini, Allcoin, EXX, Upbit, WEX, BTCC, OKEx, ZB.COM, Luno, Coinsquare, CoolCoin, BTC Markets, Mr. Exchange, BTCBOX, Lbank, CoinsBank, Quoine, Coinfloor, BX Thailand, Bitso, CoinExchange, Bitstamp, Bibox, Bittrex, Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Bitonic, RightBTC, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, LakeBTC, Gatecoin, Binance, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Fisco, Foxbit, Liqui, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bitfinex and Korbit. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

