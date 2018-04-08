BitcoinZ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,112.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $39,112.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.02613260 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00363256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00124510 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00203734 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 1,508,350,161 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, BarterDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

