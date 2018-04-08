Bitdeal (BDL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitdeal has a total market capitalization of $399,585.00 and $7,334.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.01674820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004590 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015694 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

