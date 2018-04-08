BitDice Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BitDice has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $24,361.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDice has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One BitDice token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00777961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00172037 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitDice Token Profile

BitDice’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDice’s official website is www.bitdice.me.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

