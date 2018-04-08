bitJob Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, bitJob has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay, IDEX and YoBit. bitJob has a market capitalization of $910,794.00 and $255,884.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00724341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00171412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00048036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob launched on September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Qryptos and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

