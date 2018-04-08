BitSend (BSD) Price Up 15.9% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $732,648.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00008109 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.47 or 0.04456900 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001303 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013214 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013184 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,753,050 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to buy BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

