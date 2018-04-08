BitShares Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:BTS)

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $373.96 million and $6.25 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002042 BTC on major exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, AEX, Tidex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00192591 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00135081 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00184880 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018045 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011937 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,614,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on the as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this proces was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). “

BitShares Coin Trading

BitShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, Gate.io, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, CoinEgg, AEX, Tidex, ZB.COM, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Lbank, Binance, YoBit and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

