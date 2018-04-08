BitStation (CRYPTO:BSTN) Price Down 47.7% This Week

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, BitStation has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitStation has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $211,540.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00740954 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00172792 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co/en. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team.

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not currently possible to purchase BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

