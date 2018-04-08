Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $4,007.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.01674970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004619 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015696 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

