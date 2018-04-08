Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Black Ridge Acquisition (BRACU) Share Price

Media headlines about Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRACU) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Ridge Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0491384811742 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BRACU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279. Black Ridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Black Ridge Acquisition Company Profile

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on search for target businesses in the energy or energy-related industries.

