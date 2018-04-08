BlackBerry Limited (BB) Receives C$14.40 Average PT from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.01. 2,825,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,763. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$10.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.14.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

