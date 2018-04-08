Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. This performance is supported by impressive earnings surprise history as the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While the company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equities business and expand globally via acquisitions to further help top-line growth, mounting expenses mainly due to continued rise in marketing costs is likely to hurt the bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, the company's high dependence on overseas revenues remains a matter of concern. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo reissued a market perform rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $519.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86,530.58, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock has a one year low of $375.52 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $2.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $240,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Stork sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.50, for a total transaction of $3,878,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

