BidaskClub Upgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $6.08 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $444.20, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Meridee Moore bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 707,095 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 841,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 385,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 251,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/blackrock-capital-investment-bkcc-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.