Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.55 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

