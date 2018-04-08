BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $44,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 432,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 124,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $2,053,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

AXDX stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,293.78, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.13. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,520.99% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%. analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $252,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,850. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

