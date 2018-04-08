BlackRock Inc. Has $131.04 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.16% of Argo Group International worth $131,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 431,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,531,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 12,947 shares of Argo Group International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $711,955.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,525.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $311,803.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,967,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,498. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGII opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,944.83, a P/E ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.62. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.80.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 2.84%. research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -257.14%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

