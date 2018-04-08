BlackRock Inc. Has $72.84 Million Holdings in BRF SA (BRFS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,549 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of BRF worth $72,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,185,000 after acquiring an additional 863,527 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $5,123,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $6,981,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $6.64 on Friday. BRF SA has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). BRF had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. equities analysts predict that BRF SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

BRF Profile

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

