BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUI opened at $13.14 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/blackrock-muni-intermediate-duration-fund-inc-mui-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-13th.html.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

