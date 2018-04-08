Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Price

News articles about Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.0885512016902 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MEN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 37,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,973. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and investment management.

