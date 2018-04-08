Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MUE opened at $12.31 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

