Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.42 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

