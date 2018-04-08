Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/blackrock-muniholdings-new-york-qulty-fd-mhn-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-on-may-1st.html.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc (MHN) is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from both federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes (New York Municipal Bonds).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.